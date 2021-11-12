Local Listings
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Nov. 11

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday:

Coronado 67 El Paso Bel Air 7

Lubbock Cooper 42 FW Southwest 0

Monahans 31 Estacado 28

Shallowater 56 Dalhart 18

River Road 14 Denver City 6

Muleshoe 21 Brownfield 17

Wink 63 Sudan 26

New Deal 63 Olton 21

Olney 49 Ralls 14

Seymour 49 Lockney 20

Archer City 59 Crosbyton 0

New Home 45 Plains 8

Happy 48 Springlake-Earth 44

Sterling City 56 Hermleigh 42

Jayton 52 Benjamin 41

