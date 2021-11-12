End Zone Scores for Thursday, Nov. 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday:
Coronado 67 El Paso Bel Air 7
Lubbock Cooper 42 FW Southwest 0
Monahans 31 Estacado 28
Shallowater 56 Dalhart 18
River Road 14 Denver City 6
Muleshoe 21 Brownfield 17
Wink 63 Sudan 26
New Deal 63 Olton 21
Olney 49 Ralls 14
Seymour 49 Lockney 20
Archer City 59 Crosbyton 0
New Home 45 Plains 8
Happy 48 Springlake-Earth 44
Sterling City 56 Hermleigh 42
Jayton 52 Benjamin 41
