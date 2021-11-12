Game Day freeze possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning’s cold wind signals a change in our weather. That change includes the possibility of Lubbock’s first freeze of the season.

The wind this morning is associated with the arrival of the latest cold front. Like all our recent cold fronts, this one is dry. That is, it brings no precipitation. Not a drop. Not a flake.

Mostly sunny with a windy and cold morning. A cool afternoon with the wind gradually diminishing. Still chilly in the breeze. (KCBD First Alert)

The wind, of course, makes it feel even colder than it is. The good news is the wind speed will gradually diminish through the afternoon, becoming light by late afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwest to the low 60s in the southeast.

This evening winds will be light, it will be fair, and it will be chilly. By sunset (5:46 PM) temperatures will be in the 50s and by 7 PM will fall into the 40s. If you’ll be outside, dress for clear but very chilly weather.

With light winds and a clear sky, a freeze is possible tonight (Saturday morning) in and near Lubbock. If the Lubbock airport records 32° or lower, it would be the first freeze of the season.

A freeze is considered official when it is recorded at the recognized site of weather record for that location. For Lubbock, that is the Lubbock Airport.

After the cold start, Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, quite breezy, and cool. Expect it to be chilly in the breeze. Temperatures will peak in the mid-60s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area, near 70 degrees central areas, and mid-70s in the southeastern viewing area.

The next cold front arrives Sunday morning. It, too, will be a dry front. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs will range from near 60 degrees in the northwest to near 70 degrees in the southeast.

A stronger cold front is expected early Wednesday. Before the front, temperatures Tuesday will peak at near record levels. Lubbock’s November 16 record high is 83° (set on the date in 1966). Behind the front, another chance for a freeze in and near Lubbock.

A stronger cold front is expected early Wednesday. Before the front, temperatures Tuesday will peak at near record levels. Lubbock's November 16 record high is 83° (set on the date in 1966). Behind the front, another chance for a freeze in and near Lubbock.

