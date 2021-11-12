George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to play Raider Alley on Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has announced their Raider Alley concert for November 20 before the Red Raider football team takes on Oklahoma State University.

The legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will play at Raider Alley, starting at 4:30 p.m. This concert is free for all fans.

A look ahead to our Raider Alley performance next week! pic.twitter.com/nolY6XkUWk — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) November 12, 2021

