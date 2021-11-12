Local Listings
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to play Raider Alley on Nov. 20
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has announced their Raider Alley concert for November 20 before the Red Raider football team takes on Oklahoma State University.

The legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will play at Raider Alley, starting at 4:30 p.m. This concert is free for all fans.

