Lady Raiders win season opener
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened the season with a 67-45 win over Southeastern Louisiana Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Ella Tofaeono led the way with 18 points and 9 rebounds.
Taylah Thomas added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Rhyle McKinney scored 15 points and Lexy Hightown chipped in 10 points and had 5 rebounds.
Vivian Gray didn’t play. She is out with an injury.
Texas Tech hosts Weber State 7pm Tuesday.
