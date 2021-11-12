Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lady Raiders win season opener

The Lady Raiders opened the season with a 67-45 win over Southeastern Louisiana Thursday night...
The Lady Raiders opened the season with a 67-45 win over Southeastern Louisiana Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened the season with a 67-45 win over Southeastern Louisiana Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Ella Tofaeono led the way with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Taylah Thomas added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rhyle McKinney scored 15 points and Lexy Hightown chipped in 10 points and had 5 rebounds.

Vivian Gray didn’t play. She is out with an injury.

Texas Tech hosts Weber State 7pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
District Attorney’s Office files for recusal in fatal South Lubbock shooting
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
KCBD Battle of the Bands
KCBD Battle of the Bands

Latest News

Crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium
Gameday: What to Know for Iowa State
Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut
Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire