Lady Raiders win season opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened the season with a 67-45 win over Southeastern Louisiana Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Ella Tofaeono led the way with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Taylah Thomas added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rhyle McKinney scored 15 points and Lexy Hightown chipped in 10 points and had 5 rebounds.

Vivian Gray didn’t play. She is out with an injury.

Texas Tech hosts Weber State 7pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.