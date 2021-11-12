Lubbock Fire Rescue, hazmat on scene at X-FAB on North University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and hazmat crews are on-scene of a possible hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.

Crews responded around 9:00 Friday morning to the manufacturing plant located at 2301 North University. One person is believed to be injured.

LFR has evacuated due to the leak causing potential inhalation hazards.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

