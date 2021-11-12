Local Listings
Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Hockley County.

According to DPS, it happened just before 9:30 p.m. A semi was traveling southeast on U.S. 84, just south of Anton. 23-year-old Rogelio Juarez was driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver of the semi tried to swerve to avoid crashing into Juarez, but was unable to avoid a collision.

Juarez died at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

