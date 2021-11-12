Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Hockley County.

According to DPS, it happened just before 9:30 p.m. A semi was traveling southeast on U.S. 84, just south of Anton. 23-year-old Rogelio Juarez was driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver of the semi tried to swerve to avoid crashing into Juarez, but was unable to avoid a collision.

Juarez died at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.