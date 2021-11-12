Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing, suspect arrested on charges of murder

Local Listings
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UPDATE: Lubbock Police say they have arrested David Brasfield at approximately 4:15 p.m., charged with murder. Brasfield will be held on $500,000 bond in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing that occurred at 2:56 a.m. Nov. 12 at the La Quinta Inn, located at 601 Ave. Q, that resulted in one death.

Officers responded to a call for service for a civil disturbance at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 505 Ave. Q. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a stab wound to the chest. The initial investigation indicated the stabbing occurred at the La Quinta Inn. The victim, 38-year-old Aundra Singletery, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Later this morning, Singletery was pronounced deceased from his injuries. The Metro Unit took over the investigation at this time.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

