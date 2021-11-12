Silent Wings Museum celebrates Veteran’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Silent Wings Museum united veterans and the Lubbock community to celebrate those who have served our country.

“It’s just a time to remember everything that we have given, everything we are still willing to give and what really makes this country what it is,” Navy veteran, Steven Bailey said. “It’s what makes us the greatest country on earth.”

The celebration gave visitors free admission to the museum and provided many activities throughout the day.

Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter, Benny Guerrero, says it’s not just about the veterans we owe our gratitude towards, it’s their families and communities that support them.

“On Veteran’s Day we not only honor the veterans that came back to this community; we also honor those families who raised us to love our country, love our neighbor, and love one another,” he said.

Many veterans come home facing many physical and mental hardships and Steven Bailey, a Navy veteran, says the best way the community can help them out is by listening.

“There are men and women who come home carrying scars,” he said. “There are some that refer to it as ghosts from the past, but whatever name is put to it, the important thing is to give them a chance to express it, to let it out, to vent.”

But, for many veterans, it’s the lasting bond that is formed through their experiences.

“You found time to joke around and laugh. You played games with each other,” Bailey said. “You made up stupid stories, you found a way to entertain each other.”

However, for Bailey, Veteran’s Day is more about camaraderie and forming lifelong relationships.

“We love each other and for each other. At the end of the day, an American is going to take care of an American.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.