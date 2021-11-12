Local Listings
SPCAA Health and Resource Fair Saturday, Nov. 13

South Plains Community Action Association logo
South Plains Community Action Association logo(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting their first Health and Resource Fair of the Open Enrollment period.

The health and resource fair will have trained and certified navigators on site to assist individuals in the health insurance enrollment process. The fair will also include COVID and influenza vaccinations, vision screenings, and numerous agencies providing information on their services.

Raffle prizes will be awarded every hour, for a fun day of health for families and friends! The event will be held on November 13th from 11am to 3pm at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst St. in Lubbock, Texas.

Entrance to the fair and raffle are both free to the public. We encourage community members of all ages to come join us for an eventful day filled with activities, wellness, and FUN!

Health and Resource Fair flyer
Health and Resource Fair flyer(KCBD)

About the Project CHAMPS Navigator Program

The Navigator Program assists community members in 15 counties of the South Plains area in applying for health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace-more commonly known as, healthcare.gov. Services are free of charge and scheduled via appointment. Appointments can be done in-person or virtually. Spanish-speaking navigators are available for individuals who require bilingual assistance.

