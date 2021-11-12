Local Listings
Texas Tech School of Music to host Ignite! concert

TTU School of Music to host Ignite! concert at Buddy Holly Hall.
TTU School of Music to host Ignite! concert at Buddy Holly Hall.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - IGNITE! Experience the power of music to illuminate the human spirit.

Join the Texas Tech School of Music for an evening of diverse, electrifying performances that stir the imagination, and the heart. This fast paced, transient concert will feature various ensembles including but not limited to, choir, orchestra, mariachi, jazz, and even an appearance from the Goin’ Band from Raiderland! You won’t want to miss it!

Tickets can be purchases - here.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Doors | 6:45 pm

Show | 7:30 pm

Helen Devitt Jones Theater

The Buddy Holly Hall of Peforming Arts and Sciences

Tickets: $15 - $75

All proceeds go to the School of Music General Scholarship Fund

