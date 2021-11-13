End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday:

Snyder 31 Seminole 0

Sweetwater 50 Borger 15

Slaton 6 Bushland 55

Abernathy 33 Friona 14

Idalou 24 Canadian 27 OT

Roosevelt 44 Spearman 11

Farwell 14 Post 46

Sundown 53 Sanford-Fritch 13

Floydada 0 Panhandle 56

Seagraves 38 Bovina 3

Ropes 6 McCamey 48

Dallas Shelton 0 Lubbock Christian 51

Whitharral 48 Klondike 71

Motley County 52 Rule 6

Anton 72 Sands 30

Ira 14 Westbrook 64

Borden County 54 Knox City 44

Spur 63 Meadow 14

Valley 77 Nazareth 32

Christ The King 36 Longview 79

Lubbock Titans 36 FW THESA 32

