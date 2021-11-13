End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 11
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday:
Snyder 31 Seminole 0
Sweetwater 50 Borger 15
Slaton 6 Bushland 55
Abernathy 33 Friona 14
Idalou 24 Canadian 27 OT
Roosevelt 44 Spearman 11
Farwell 14 Post 46
Sundown 53 Sanford-Fritch 13
Floydada 0 Panhandle 56
Seagraves 38 Bovina 3
Ropes 6 McCamey 48
Dallas Shelton 0 Lubbock Christian 51
Whitharral 48 Klondike 71
Motley County 52 Rule 6
Anton 72 Sands 30
Ira 14 Westbrook 64
Borden County 54 Knox City 44
Spur 63 Meadow 14
Valley 77 Nazareth 32
Christ The King 36 Longview 79
Lubbock Titans 36 FW THESA 32
