One killed after shots fired reported in north Lubbock neighborhood

Lubbock police
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have responded to North Lubbock where one person was reported deceased following a shots fired call.

The call was first reported around 8:37, Friday evening. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Loyola Street, near Hillcrest County Club, where one person was reported with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim originally reported with serious injuries was later pronounced deceased.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, stay with us for further details as they become available.

