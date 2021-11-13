One killed after shots fired reported in north Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have responded to North Lubbock where one person was reported deceased following a shots fired call.

The call was first reported around 8:37, Friday evening. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Loyola Street, near Hillcrest County Club, where one person was reported with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim originally reported with serious injuries was later pronounced deceased.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, stay with us for further details as they become available.

