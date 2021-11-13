Spur PD arrests 3 on drug charges, one on additional charge of aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur Police Department arrested three people Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance. One of the three was also charged with aggravated assault.

Fabian Pesina, 40, and Larry Pesina, 41, both of Spur, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Tito Pesina, 35, was booked on the same drug charges and was additionally charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, according to The Texas Spur.

Tito Pesina (35), Fabian Pesina (40), and Larry Pesina (41) were arrested by the Spur Police Department Friday on drug and assault charges. (Dickens County Sheriff's Office)

Spur Chief of Police Billy R. Spears said the arrests were the result of a “shock and awe” operation involving eight other agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security and the Texas Rangers, according to The Texas Spur.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., according to The Texas Spur. Chief of Police Spears responded to a disturbance call on E 6th St. Upon arrival, he found two men and one woman appearing intoxicated on the porch. A third man was also inside the house.

Dickens County Sheriff Jay Allen responded to provide backup assistance. Spears and Allen attempted to separate the woman from the men, and one man went inside the house and returned with a handgun.

“During the tense moments that followed this altercation, the determination was made to remove the female to a safe location and defuse the situation for the night,” Spears said in a statement.

Multiple agencies then issued search and arrest warrants, which were executed at the residence and the Spur Co-Op Gin starting Friday at 2:30 p.m. and continuing into early Saturday morning, according to The Texas Spur.

“The Spur Police Department would like to thank all the agencies for their invaluable assistance in this process,” Spears said. “We are thankful that no one was injured in this event.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.