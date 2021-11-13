Texas Tech rolls past Grambling State, 88-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Men’s Basketball rolled past Grambling State Friday night, 88-62.

The Red Raiders didn’t trail for the second game in a row and finished the game 22-for-29 from the free-throw line.

Kevin McCullar was the leading scorer, dropping a career-high 24 points by going 9-for-18 from the field and also hitting three 3-pointers. The Red Raiders hit 10 3-pointers as a unit.

Bryson Williams finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Davion Warren added 19 points, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

After the game, Head Coach Mark Adams said he felt like his team made some steps forward tonight. Up next, Texas Tech will host Prairie View A&M on Monday night at 7 p.m.

