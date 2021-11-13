Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech rolls past Grambling State, 88-62

Celebration for Texas Tech basketball
Celebration for Texas Tech basketball
By Bradey King
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Men’s Basketball rolled past Grambling State Friday night, 88-62.

The Red Raiders didn’t trail for the second game in a row and finished the game 22-for-29 from the free-throw line.

Kevin McCullar was the leading scorer, dropping a career-high 24 points by going 9-for-18 from the field and also hitting three 3-pointers. The Red Raiders hit 10 3-pointers as a unit.

Bryson Williams finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Davion Warren added 19 points, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

After the game, Head Coach Mark Adams said he felt like his team made some steps forward tonight. Up next, Texas Tech will host Prairie View A&M on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is injured after a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing, suspect arrested on charges of murder
Lubbock police say one person has died from their injuries after they were shot in the 2500...
Victim dies from injuries after North Lubbock shooting
A driver was ejected and seriously injured after a crash in Lubbock County Thursday morning.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Lubbock County crash

Latest News

Gerlich earns 300th career win in Lady Raider's season opener
Lady Raiders win season opener
Crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium
Gameday: What to Know for Iowa State
Source: KCBD Video
Lady Raiders win season opener
Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut
Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut