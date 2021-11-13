TRAFFIC: Multiple vehicles involved in crash at South University Avenue and FM 1585

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a collision involving four vehicles at South University Avenue and FM 1585.

Police say they received the call at 10:13, Friday night. Three people have been reported with moderate injuries, five with minor injuries.

This collision is affecting traffic near the intersection, please avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated as new information develops.

