Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Multiple vehicles involved in crash at South University Avenue and FM 1585

TRAFFIC: Multiple vehicles involved in crash at South University Avenue and FM 1585
TRAFFIC: Multiple vehicles involved in crash at South University Avenue and FM 1585(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a collision involving four vehicles at South University Avenue and FM 1585.

Police say they received the call at 10:13, Friday night. Three people have been reported with moderate injuries, five with minor injuries.

This collision is affecting traffic near the intersection, please avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated as new information develops.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is injured after a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing, suspect arrested on charges of murder
A driver was ejected and seriously injured after a crash in Lubbock County Thursday morning.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Lubbock County crash
Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors

Latest News

Abortion clinic
Planned Parenthood providing travel aid to women seeking out of state abortions
Lubbock police say one person has died from their injuries after they were shot in the 2500...
Victim dies from injuries after North Lubbock shooting
At UMC, 13,000 of the 4,600 workers are not vaccinated against COVID-19. CEO Mark Funderburk...
UMC risks losing 1,000+ employees over federal vaccine mandate
Source: KCBD Video
3 teenage boys adopted Monday in Lubbock