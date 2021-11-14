A bit cooler for your Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front will push through tomorrow morning leaving us a bit cooler for tomorrow.

Sunday's high temps (KCBD)

It was a warm and breezy day across the South Plains today with a high of 73 degrees for Lubbock. We did reach a morning low of 33 degrees this morning, the coolest we have been since April, although we did not make the first freeze of the season.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler thanks to a weak cold front pushing through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few lower 70s sprinkled in. Mostly sunny skies are on tap with a bit of a breeze from the north around 10-15 mph.

Mild nights ahead with lows in the 40s and quiet conditions. We do have a warm-up headed our way for the begging of the work week as temperatues climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will be flirting with record heat on Wednesday with a forecast high of 84 degrees (record is 83). Much cooler temperatures will follow after a cold front pushes through Tuesday night.

