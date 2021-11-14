Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

A bit cooler for your Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front will push through tomorrow morning leaving us a bit cooler for tomorrow.

Sunday's high temps
Sunday's high temps(KCBD)

It was a warm and breezy day across the South Plains today with a high of 73 degrees for Lubbock. We did reach a morning low of 33 degrees this morning, the coolest we have been since April, although we did not make the first freeze of the season.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler thanks to a weak cold front pushing through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few lower 70s sprinkled in. Mostly sunny skies are on tap with a bit of a breeze from the north around 10-15 mph.

Mild nights ahead with lows in the 40s and quiet conditions. We do have a warm-up headed our way for the begging of the work week as temperatues climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will be flirting with record heat on Wednesday with a forecast high of 84 degrees (record is 83). Much cooler temperatures will follow after a cold front pushes through Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say one person has died from their injuries after they were shot in the 2500...
Victim dies from injuries after North Lubbock shooting
1 person is injured after a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing, suspect arrested on charges of murder

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Nov. 12
After warm days, lows could drop to freezing this weekend
After warm days, lows could drop to freezing this weekend
Mostly sunny with a windy and cold morning. A cool afternoon with the wind gradually...
Game Day freeze possible
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/12/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 12