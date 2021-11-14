End Zone Team of the Week: Spur Bulldogs

Local Listings
By Ronald Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur Bulldogs are the twelfth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season and the first of the postseason.

In their bi-district matchup against Meadow, the Bulldogs beat the Mustangs 63-14 for their tenth win (10-1) of the season.

Spur won their first district title since 1994 this year and finished the regular season with back-to-back 100-point games. They scored 104 against Knox City and their secured the crown with a 100-point performance against Paducah.

The Bulldogs now advance to the Area Round of the playoffs where they will take on Valley in Ralls.

