Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say one person has died from their injuries after they were shot in the 2500...
Victim dies from injuries after North Lubbock shooting
1 person is injured after a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing, suspect arrested on charges of murder

Latest News

FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
Sunday's high temps
A bit cooler for your Sunday
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
Spur PD arrested three in a multi-agency operation Friday.
Spur PD arrests 3 on drug charges, one on additional charge of aggravated assault