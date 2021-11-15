Chase leads to officer-involved crash, woman arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What started as a civil disturbance ended with a woman in custody and an officer-involved crash.

Lubbock police received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a civil disturbance involving a woman making threats with a gun near 13th and Ave. O. When officers arrived, they made contact with 43-year-old Elva Jiminez, who left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers chased the vehicle and ended up in the 2400 block of 50th Street. An officer rear-ended the vehicle after the driver began to stop.

Jiminez was arrested and will be charged with possession of a substance in penalty group 1, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tamper/fabricating physical evidence and having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.