City to continue construction on Indiana Ave.

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Monday, November 15, 2021, at 9 a.m., West Texas Paving will continue the construction of roadway improvements on Indiana Avenue between 146th Street and 154th Street.

This portion of Indiana Ave will be closed and may disrupt local traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area when possible, follow the posted detours, and use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

