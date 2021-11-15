Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 122 new cases on Wednesday

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 122 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 122 new cases on Wednesday(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 122 new cases on Wednesday, November 17.

A total of 66,895 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 902 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Tuesday, 122 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 8.27 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 39 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and two pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 64 hospitalized with 20 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday. Ten of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 135,787 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 222 from Monday’s report.

According to a tweet from the City of Lubbock on November 15, the city and the State of Texas are making changes to public health surveillance data systems, “to close out the 2020 & 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements.”

The City says this update will mean changes to the data reported on the City’s COVID-19 dashboard. As of Monday, current active cases and total recoveries were not included in data on the dashboard.

The City issued the following release on November 17 relating to COVID-19 data changes, saying updated numbers will only be posted to social platforms weekly on Mondays, but they say the City’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

Read the City’s statement below:

Over the next few weeks the state of Texas and the City of Lubbock will make changes to public health surveillance data systems. This is to close out 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements. This update will result in changes to data reported on the COVID dashboard.

After today, the City of Lubbock will post COVID numbers to our social platforms on Mondays only. The dashboard will still be updated daily. Our reporting schedule is subject to change if there is a significant shift in our COVID case count.

If you need specific data or have questions please email publichealth@mylubbock.us.

The state also reported 53.43% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,732,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

Latest News

100 teddy bear donation
United Supermarkets and Market Street present ACA with check and 100 teddy bears
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
Pictured: Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
The Numbers at the Med School – at Risk of the Vaccine Mandate
Lubbock - Women's Health Town Hall
Virtual Women’s Health Town Hall to address COVID concerns and questions