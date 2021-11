End Zone: Area Round Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 24 Area teams are still in the playoffs.

UIL

Coronado vs. Midlothian 7pm Friday at Abilene Wylie

Lubbock Cooper vs. El Paso Parkland 6pm Thursday in Fort Stockton

Sweetwater vs Aubrey 7pm Friday at Tarleton State in Stephenville

Snyder vs. Graham 7pm Thursday Shotwell Stadium in Abilene

Shallowater vs. Early 7pm Friday in Clyde

Muleshoe vs. Jim Ned 3:30pm Friday at Plains Capital Park

Roosevelt vs. Alpine 7pm Friday in Kermit

Abernathy vs. Ballinger 7pm Thursday in Andrews

New Deal vs. Forsan 7:30pm Thursday in Colorado City

Post vs. Coleman 7pm Friday in Colorado City

Sundown vs. Hawley 7pm Friday in Big Spring

Seagraves vs Stratford 7pm Thursday in Tulia

New Home vs. Gruver 6pm Friday Happy State Bank Stadium In Canyon

Valley vs. Spur 7pm Friday in Ralls

Borden County vs. Happy 7pm Friday in Lockney

Anton vs. Follett 6:30pm Friday in Claude

Klondike vs. Groom 7:30pm Friday in Dimmitt

Motley County vs. Balmorhea 6:30pm Thursday in Grady

Jayton vs. Loraine 7pm Friday in Trent

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian vs. Arlington Pantego 7pm Friday at Hardin-Simmons in Abilene

Trinity Christian vs Arlington Grace Prep 2pm Saturday in Clyde

Kingdom Prep vs. Irving Faustina TBA

TAIAO

Lubbock Titans vs. Austin St. Stephen’s

