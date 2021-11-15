Fire destroys house in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in South Lubbock.

Firefighters were called to a house at 3:15 a.m. Monday to 77th and Avenue B.

The house was under construction and firefighters found the house engulfed in flames.

Crew members were able to quickly put out the flames, but the house was destroyed.

Firefighters say the house was mostly framework and had no utilities connected to it.

