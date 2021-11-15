Local Listings
Fire destroys house in South Lubbock

A house was destroyed by fire on Nov. 15 near 77th and Ave. B.
A house was destroyed by fire on Nov. 15 near 77th and Ave. B.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in South Lubbock.

Firefighters were called to a house at 3:15 a.m. Monday to 77th and Avenue B.

The house was under construction and firefighters found the house engulfed in flames.

Crew members were able to quickly put out the flames, but the house was destroyed.

Firefighters say the house was mostly framework and had no utilities connected to it.

