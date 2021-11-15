First record warmth, then a freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record warmth will precede a strong cold front this week. Lubbock’s first official freeze will follow the front by a day or two.

Before the mentioned cold front, today will be partly cloudy, winds will remain on the light side, and afternoon temperatures will peak 15 or more degrees above the mid-November average.

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 81°. The record for the date is 85° (November 15, 1965).

Tonight will be mostly fair, winds will remain light, but it will get chilly. Tuesday morning lows will range from near 40 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to near 50 degrees in the southeast.

Still ahead of the mentioned cold front, tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a windy and very warm afternoon. Winds from the southwest will increase to about 17 to 27 mph. There will be gusts around 35 mph. Any windy day in West Texas is a NO BURN DAY.

I expect record warmth with highs in the 80s. My forecast high for Lubbock tomorrow is 85°. The record for the date is 83° (November 16, 1966).

Well above average highs, possible record warmth, ahead of a strong cold front early Wednesday. Lubbock's first freeze is in sight. (KCBD First Alert)

The cold front arrives early Wednesday. Still no official first freeze for Lubbock, but the afternoon will be much cooler, partly cloudy, and with a very chilly breeze. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-60s in the far southeastern viewing area.

I expect Lubbock’s first official freeze of the season Thursday morning. If you missed my earlier references, a freeze (or any temperature) is considered official when recorded at the Lubbock Airport. That’s the official site of weather record for the City.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.