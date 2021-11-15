Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Governor Abbott appoints Lubbock woman, 2 others to the PDSBI board

Kimberly Gramm of Lubbock is the Associate Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech...
Kimberly Gramm of Lubbock is the Associate Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech University (TTU), developing an innovation ecosystem in support of innovators and entrepreneurs.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kimberly Gramm of Lubbock and Manny Salazar of Kingsville and appointed Edward Crawford of Dallas to the Product Development and Small Business incubator Board for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.

The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program administered by the Texas Economic Development Bank within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Finance Division at the direction of the PDSBI Board. The purpose of the fund is to aid in the development, production, and commercialization of new or improved products and to foster and stimulate small businesses in the state.

Edward Crawford of Dallas is President, Owner, and Founder of Coltala Holdings. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization – Dallas, Det Bozeman, and the Teneo Network and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is a trustee of the Tulane Business School Council and co-founder and coordinator for the War Veterans Fund – PAC. Additionally, he is a former member of the New World Symphony Board of Trustees and served in the U.S. Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic where he founded a coffee company. As a US Naval Intelligence Officer, he served with Special Operations Command South in Latin America and later served as Tribal and Political Adviser to a Special Operations Task Force during Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan earning the Bronze Star. Crawford received a dual Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications from Texas Christian University, Master of Business Administration, Master of Global Management, and a Master of Arts Latin American Studies from Tulane University, and a Master of Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Business.

Kimberly Gramm of Lubbock is the Associate Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech University (TTU), developing an innovation ecosystem in support of innovators and entrepreneurs. She is on the Commission on Economic and Community Engagement Executive Committee of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities, a member of the Association of University Research Parks and Office of Outreach & Engagement Advisory Board, and a board member of the TTU Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing Board. Additionally, she is a member of the Innovate Texas Tech Mentor Program and a reviewer at VentureWell, a national organization supporting science and technology innovators. Gramm received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tampa and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at TTU.

Manny Salazar of Kingsville is President/CEO of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Kingsville Economic Development Council. He is a member of the Kleberg County Communities in Schools Board of Directors, Kingsville ISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board, and the Workforce Services of the Coastal Bend Board. Additionally, he is co-founder of Jr. Leadership Kleberg County. Salazar received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the office of the Governor.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Big celebration in the Texas Tech locker room tonight after Garibay's 62-yard field goal!
Texas Tech tops Iowa State, 41-38 to become bowl eligible
Spur PD arrested three in a multi-agency operation Friday.
Spur PD arrests 3 on drug charges, one on additional charge of aggravated assault
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

Latest News

State Rep. Ryan Guillen on the Texas House floor in April.
State Rep. Ryan Guillen switches to GOP in latest blow to South Texas Democrats
Road work
City to continue construction on Indiana Ave.
Lubbock Community Theater presents Cinderella at the Lubbock Civic Center during Holiday...
Lubbock Community Theater presents ‘Cinderella’at Holiday Happening
Tim Allen performing at Buddy Holly Hall on May 7, 2022
Tim Allen brings comedy tour to the Buddy Holly Hall in May