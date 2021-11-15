Heat rolling in to start the new week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A rollercoaster of temperatures are in store for the week and we are on the upward climb.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Tonight will be mild and quiet. Low temps pretty similar to last night in the 30s and 40s.

The warm up will begin tomorrow with highs in the 80s across the South Plains. Winds will be relatively calm from the southwest under mostly sunny skies. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s and winds will begin to pick up from 15-30 mph. This is all ahead of a cold front that will push through overnight Tuesday bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and a potential first freeze Thursday morning.

We are also watching for the potential to break the high temperature record on Tuesday. The current record is 83 degrees set in 1966.

