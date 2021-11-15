Local Listings
Legal Aid Society of Lubbock presents “Keeping it Safe” fundraiser

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Legal Aid Society is wrapping up its fundraiser for 2021 by raffling a Winchester 26 gun safe this Friday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo.

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock presents “Keeping it Safe” fundraiser
Legal Aid Society of Lubbock presents “Keeping it Safe” fundraiser(KCBD Photo)

Tickets are being sold at $5.00 apiece and will be available until Thursday, November 18th in their office in the County Annex Building, located at 916 Main Street, Suite 103.

Legal Aid Society was created by the Lubbock Bar Association over 40 years ago after a group of attorneys realized the need for pro bono legal services surpassed what they could provide. Since then, they have contributed with legal representation to low-income residents of Lubbock County and have added representation in 13 counties across the South Plains.

