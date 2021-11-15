Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Community Theater presents ‘Cinderella’at Holiday Happening

Lubbock Community Theater presents Cinderella at the Lubbock Civic Center during Holiday...
Lubbock Community Theater presents Cinderella at the Lubbock Civic Center during Holiday Happening 2021(Lubbock Community Theater)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents “Cinderella” with the Junior League at Holiday Happening at the Lubbock Civic Center.  

Performances are Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Lubbock Community Theatre is thrilled to be partnering with Junior League of Lubbock and Holiday Happening 2021 to bring this iconic, family favorite.

The magical story of a young woman who is forced into servitude by her evil stepmother and stepsisters after the death of her father. Will pursuing her goals and her problems be Impossible? Will her destiny stay the same or will nothing ever change? Discover what Cinderella does when it is announced that The Prince Is Giving A Ball. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, some Fol-De-Rol, and some kind animals, Cinderella steps out to find the answers at the end of this classic fairy tale retold.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org/.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Big celebration in the Texas Tech locker room tonight after Garibay's 62-yard field goal!
Texas Tech tops Iowa State, 41-38 to become bowl eligible
Spur PD arrested three in a multi-agency operation Friday.
Spur PD arrests 3 on drug charges, one on additional charge of aggravated assault
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

Latest News

Tim Allen performing at Buddy Holly Hall on May 7, 2022
Tim Allen brings comedy tour to the Buddy Holly Hall in May
Source: KCBD Video
Brownfield Superintendent wins Vernon Jackson Award
Source: KCBD Video
Boys & Girls Clubs add 3 to Hall of Fame
Attendees gather at the Silent Wings Museum to honor those who served our country.
Silent Wings Museum celebrates Veteran’s Day