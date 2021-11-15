Lubbock Community Theater presents ‘Cinderella’at Holiday Happening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents “Cinderella” with the Junior League at Holiday Happening at the Lubbock Civic Center.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Lubbock Community Theatre is thrilled to be partnering with Junior League of Lubbock and Holiday Happening 2021 to bring this iconic, family favorite.

The magical story of a young woman who is forced into servitude by her evil stepmother and stepsisters after the death of her father. Will pursuing her goals and her problems be Impossible? Will her destiny stay the same or will nothing ever change? Discover what Cinderella does when it is announced that The Prince Is Giving A Ball. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, some Fol-De-Rol, and some kind animals, Cinderella steps out to find the answers at the end of this classic fairy tale retold.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org/.

