Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Police searching for suspect vehicle in Friday North Lubbock shooting

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a shooting...
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a shooting in north Lubbock at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 12 that resulted in one death.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is looking for information on a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting in North Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021, at 8:37 p.m.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for reports of shots fired. While on their way to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue. Callers also reported a vehicle stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street which was possibly related to the shooting. Officers found the vehicle and 28-year-old Paul Saiz with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators have identified a Silver Toyota Camry, possibly 2018 through 2022, with a black or silver roof, involved in the shooting. The vehicle has a portion of the driver’s side rear bumper missing and a missing and non-functioning tail light.

The vehicle is connected to a crash on University Ave. before the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the crash, the suspect vehicle, or the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

2018-2022 Silver Toyota Camry SE/XSE. The suspect vehicle will have significant rear driver’s...
2018-2022 Silver Toyota Camry SE/XSE. The suspect vehicle will have significant rear driver’s side damage including missing the highlighted area(Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Big celebration in the Texas Tech locker room tonight after Garibay's 62-yard field goal!
Texas Tech tops Iowa State, 41-38 to become bowl eligible
Spur PD arrested three in a multi-agency operation Friday.
Spur PD arrests 3 on drug charges, one on additional charge of aggravated assault
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

Latest News

Police are investigating after at least two vehicles were damaged by bullets and shell casings...
Police investigate after reports of shots fired, vehicles damaged by bullets
State Rep. Ryan Guillen on the Texas House floor in April.
State Rep. Ryan Guillen switches to GOP in latest blow to South Texas Democrats
Kimberly Gramm of Lubbock is the Associate Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech...
Governor Abbott appoints Lubbock woman, 2 others to the PDSBI board
Road work
City to continue construction on Indiana Ave.