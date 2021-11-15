Lubbock Police searching for suspect vehicle in Friday North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is looking for information on a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting in North Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021, at 8:37 p.m.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for reports of shots fired. While on their way to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue. Callers also reported a vehicle stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street which was possibly related to the shooting. Officers found the vehicle and 28-year-old Paul Saiz with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators have identified a Silver Toyota Camry, possibly 2018 through 2022, with a black or silver roof, involved in the shooting. The vehicle has a portion of the driver’s side rear bumper missing and a missing and non-functioning tail light.

The vehicle is connected to a crash on University Ave. before the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the crash, the suspect vehicle, or the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

2018-2022 Silver Toyota Camry SE/XSE. The suspect vehicle will have significant rear driver’s side damage including missing the highlighted area (Lubbock Police Department)

