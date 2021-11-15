Police investigate after reports of shots fired, vehicles damaged by bullets
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in central Lubbock Monday morning.
Police received the report of shots fired near 66th and Ave. T just after 11:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found at least two vehicles with bullet holes and shell casings on the scene. A sergeant on the scene says it looks like a possible drive-by shooting.
Police say there are no reports of injuries at this point.
No other information was immediately available at the time of this report.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.