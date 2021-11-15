Police investigate after reports of shots fired, vehicles damaged by bullets

Local Listings
Police are investigating after at least two vehicles were damaged by bullets and shell casings were found after a report of shots fired in central Lubbock.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in central Lubbock Monday morning.

Police received the report of shots fired near 66th and Ave. T just after 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found at least two vehicles with bullet holes and shell casings on the scene. A sergeant on the scene says it looks like a possible drive-by shooting.

Police say there are no reports of injuries at this point.

No other information was immediately available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

