Texas Tech band needs your help to replace aging uniforms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider Goin’ Band is asking for your help as they look to replace uniforms that have been in use for more than 13 years.

The average lifetime of a band uniform is 10 years, so the Goin’ Band from Raiderland is asking for your help to keep everybody looking sharp.

You can donate and get more information on the web at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/GoinBand/GB-Uniform-Campaign/index.php

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.