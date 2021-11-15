Local Listings
Texas Tech at Baylor tabbed for 11 a.m. kickoff

Texas Tech football helmet (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that Texas Tech’s regular-season finale on Nov. 27 at Baylor will kick off at 11 a.m. Television coverage will be provided nationally on FS1.

Following the vast majority of games being aired on the ESPN family of networks this season, the Red Raiders will be featured by the FOX networks back-to-back weeks to close the year.

The Red Raiders conclude the regular season at home this Saturday with a primetime matchup on FOX, starting at 7 p.m., followed by the road contest at Baylor on FS1.

Texas Tech’s 2019 trip to Waco was its first since the series moved back to campus sites. It was a thriller that ended on the wrong side for the Red Raiders, a double-overtime 33-30 loss, led by then-redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson’s 153 rushing yards – which still stands as a career-high for the third-year player.

The two squads met at a neutral site in the DFW metroplex each year from 2009-18. Tickets remain available for Saturday’s Senior Day contest against Oklahoma State and can be purchased by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

