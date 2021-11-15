Local Listings
Tim Allen brings comedy tour to the Buddy Holly Hall in May

Tim Allen performing at Buddy Holly Hall on May 7, 2022
Tim Allen performing at Buddy Holly Hall on May 7, 2022(Buddy Holly Hall)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Award-winning actor and comedian Tim Allen will bring his stand-up comedy to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on May 7, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $65.00 to $125.00 plus taxes and fees for adult audiences ages 18 and older. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Most recently, Allen starred on the hit sitcom “Last Man Standing” which aired its ninth and final season on FOX in 2021. Allen starred as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

Allen was also the star and executive producer of the competition series “Assembly Required” which premiered in February 2021 on HISTORY. Allen reunited with his “Home Improvement” co-star Richard Karn who served as series host, marking the 30th anniversary of the pair’s original television debut.

Allen reprised his role as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Oscar-winning “Toy Story 4″ with Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Christina Hendricks, and Keegan-Michael Key. The film opened #1 at the box office on June 21, 2019, and has grossed over $1 billion worldwide. He made his film debut in 1994, playing a holiday icon in “The Santa Clause,” earning him another People’s Choice Award.

In 1995, he voiced the beloved, yet deluded, space ranger Buzz Lightyear in the CGI smash hit “Toy Story.” In 1997, Allen starred in the hit comedies “Jungle 2 Jungle” and “For Richer or Poorer.” To the delight of moviegoers, in 1999 Allen reprised his character Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 2″ which grossed over $250 million. In 2002, Allen helped kick off the holiday season that year reprising his role in, “The Santa Clause 2.” In 2004, he starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the comedy “Christmas with the Kranks.”

In 2006, Allen starred in “The Santa Clause 3,” in which he once again reprised his role as Santa Claus. That same year he starred in the comedy “Zoom” and in the updated version of the Disney classic “The Shaggy Dog.” In 2007, he starred opposite John Travolta, Martin Lawrence, and William H. Macy in the hit comedy “Wild Hogs.” In 2008 Allen starred in the drama “Redbelt.”

Allen continues to perform stand-up shows to sold-out crowds across the country. He honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the eighties, providing the perfect lead-in to his highly successful ABC television series “Home Improvement” where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination, and was honored with the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Buddy Holly Hall.

