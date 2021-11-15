Local Listings
Tyler Shough expected to be out for remainder of regular season

Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie said, “I would anticipate Tyler being out the rest...
By Ronald Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie said, “I would anticipate Tyler being out the rest of the regular season.”

Junior quarterback Tyler Shough has been sidelined seven weeks since suffering an injury during the Red Raiders’ week four matchup against the Texas Longhorns. He was injured in the first quarter.

Cumbie told the media Sunday night during a Zoom news conference.

The Oregon transfer returned to practice last week during Tech’s bye week, but has not been fully cleared by their training staff to play in a game.

So far this season he has thrown for 872 yards and six touchdowns, completing 64 of his 92 passes while throwing three interceptions. Shough added 14 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 16 carries in the rushing attack.

Cumbie said redshirt freshman and Frenship alumni, Donovan Smith will be the starting quarterback going into their Nov. 20 game against Oklahoma State and going forward.

