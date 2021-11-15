United Supermarkets and Market Street to present ACA with check and teddy bears

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, November 17, United Supermarkets and Market Street will present to Lubbock’s American Cancer Society chapter a check as well as teddy bears following a September fundraiser.

This Wednesday, the Business Director of Floral at United Supermarkets, Bradley Gaines will present Senior Development Manager of ACA, Abby Scioli with a check as well as teddy bears at Market Street on 98th Street and Quaker Avenue at 10:00 a.m.

From September 9 to the end of the month, in commemoration of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, special teddy bears were available to purchase in every store’s floral department. For each teddy bear purchased, a $1 donation was collected and donated to a local American Cancer Society chapter in the area.

