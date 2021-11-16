Local Listings
After spring temperatures, cold to come this week

By John Robison
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring continues on the South Plains through tomorrow, then the cold settles in and we could experience our first freeze of the season for most of the area.

Today’s record high is 85 degrees and Tuesday’s is 83 degrees, set in 1966. There is a good chance tomorrow’s record will be tied or will fall.

Gusty southwest winds and sunshine will heat things up Tuesday and when the change to the north at 15-25 mph we’ll have a 20+ degree drop in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can expect highs in the 50s to low 60s by Wednesday afternoon and it will remain cooler through the rest of the week.

Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday mornings over most of the South Plains, including Lubbock. A hard freeze may occur in the areas from Plainview east, northwest and into Next Mexico.

Afternoon temps will modify some by Friday and Saturday but another dry cold front is expected by late weekend.

Any other year I would say that we are likely through with nice warm afternoons, but this year it’s anybody’s guess!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

