College of Arts & Sciences announces new Institute for Latina/o Studies

((Source: KCBD))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s College of Arts & Sciences today (Nov. 16) announced the official formation of the Institute for Latina/o Studies, a dedicated hub for research, teaching, internationalization, and community engagement led by an interdisciplinary cohort of faculty and staff. The institute represents the latest investment by Texas Tech, a recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution, in its proactive outreach to the Hispanic community.

“The College of Arts & Sciences is honored to be the home of the newly established Institute for Latina/o Studies,” said Brian Still, acting dean of the college. “A passionate, skilled, and tireless team of faculty and staff, working with stakeholders across the Texas Tech University System, have made this new, important institute a reality. I’m thankful for their efforts and the support of the university administration, which understands its value. One of the institute’s key charges is to dedicate substantial resources to students, not just support for scholarships but also the development of opportunities to engage the community beyond Texas Tech as we seek to foster a new generation of leaders who change the world through their engaged scholarship, teaching, and public service.”

The Institute for Latina/o Studies was born out of the collective efforts of the existing Latin American and Iberian Studies Center and the Mexican American and Latina/o Studies Center. Now, working jointly together as the Institute for Latina/o Studies with the support of 36 faculty associated with Hispanic studies, the dedicated group of faculty and staff brings together existing efforts on campus with common Hispanic-serving goals that support Texas Tech students and the Lubbock community.

Texas Tech is home to more than 100 faculty members with specializations or associations in Hispanic studies and research areas.

“The faculty working group behind the project of the Institute for Latina/o Studies is profoundly grateful to Acting Dean Brian Still for believing in its necessity and providing the initial jump-start for the institute,” said Carmen Pereira-Muro, chair of the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures and professor of Spanish. “We realized several years ago there were already many existing pieces on campus working toward common Hispanic-serving goals in the areas of research, teaching, internationalization, and community outreach. The newly founded institute aims to bring together these existing efforts and work to develop common strategies.”

Texas Tech officially achieved the status of Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2019 after meeting the criteria in 2017. The university is one of just 15 Carnegie Tier One institutions to also receive the designation. Hispanic students made up 29% of Texas Tech’s total undergraduate students for the Fall 2021 semester.

“In Texas, 52.8% of the state’s student population is Latino, with most of Mexican descent,” said Miguel Levario, an associate professor of U.S. history and borderlands studies. “As a Carnegie Tier One and Hispanic-Serving Institution, Texas Tech recognizes the past and present contributions of the Mexican American and Latino communities and the unique needs of changing demographics in the state and across the country. The mission of the Institute for Latina/o Studies is to serve and capitalize the intellectual development of student success with an equal commitment and service to community and engaged scholarship. Affiliated faculty and students will work to enhance people’s comprehension and appreciation of Mexican American and Latina/o cultural practices, historical development and socioeconomic conditions.”

The Institute for Latina/o Studies will soon seek the appointment of an executive director to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The Texas Tech University College of Arts & Sciences.

