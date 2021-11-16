A day of record heat before a possible first freeze

Local Listings
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A record high of 88 degrees in Lubbock today, as expected, surpassing the previous record of 83 which was set in 1966. Also, the hottest temperature for November will remain at 90 degrees, but it was almost tied today.

Major change tomorrow as a strong and windy cold front knocks the afternoon highs back to the 60 degree mark in Lubbock. That’s almost a 30 degree drop with winds from the northeast at 15-25 mph and stronger.

As the front settles in tomorrow night Thursday morning lows will fall to the 20s and low 30s over the area. Lubbock and many communities over the South Plains will likely see the first freeze of this fall season.

The average freeze date for Lubbock is October 31st.

It will remain chilly on Thursday with a high only in the low 50s under sunny skies.

