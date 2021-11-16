Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Citizen comments on redistricting City of Lubbock

  • The public is invited to comment today on the City of Lubbock’s redistricting plans.
  • Comments and proposals can be made during a council work session starting at 9 a.m. at Citizens Tower

Police searching for vehicle connected to deadly shooting on North University

Happening today: jury deliberations in Rittenhouse trial

