Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Citizen comments on redistricting City of Lubbock

The public is invited to comment today on the City of Lubbock’s redistricting plans.

Comments and proposals can be made during a council work session starting at 9 a.m. at Citizens Tower

Police searching for vehicle connected to deadly shooting on North University

Investigators are looking for a newer silver Toyota Camry with a broken taillight and damaged driver’s side bumper

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Line at 741-1000

Details here: Lubbock Police searching for suspect vehicle in Friday North Lubbock shooting

Happening today: jury deliberations in Rittenhouse trial

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse went looking for trouble before killing two men during protests last year in Wisconsin

The defense said Rittenhouse was defending himself

Follow the latest updates here: Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

