Hard freeze follows record warmth

On the way, record warmth and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season.

Temperatures today ahead of a strong cold front will soar into the 80s. That’s twenty or more degrees above average for the date. Plus, it’s record warmth for the date.

Record warmth this Tuesday afternoon. Lubbock's November 16 record high is 83°, on this date in 1966. (KCBD First Alert)

My forecast high for Lubbock is 86°. The November 16 record is 83°, on this date in 1966.

This afternoon otherwise will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy (high clouds) and at least somewhat windy. These elements, and the lack of precipitation the past six weeks, will create an elevated grassland fire danger.

Outdoors avoid activity which involves open flames or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Smokers make sure your butts are cold before discarding.

Cooking on traditional BBQ grills is fine.

Record warmth and wind create an elevated grassland fire danger this afternoon. Lubbock's first official freeze of the season will be Thursday morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Chilly tonight, partly cloudy, and breezy. Wednesday morning lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 50s in the southeast.

The strong cold front arrives tomorrow morning. It will be windy and very chilly. Wind will gradually diminish through the day, but it will remain very chilly in the breeze. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Keeping in mind the front will be moving from north to south, I expect highs Wednesday in the mid-50s in the northern viewing area, near 60 degrees in central areas (including Lubbock), and the mid-60s in the southern viewing area.

Lubbock’s first (official, recorded at the Lubbock airport) freeze of the season will happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will be a hard freeze, as the temperature will drop to 28° or below.

All of the KCBD viewing area is past average first freeze dates. Most areas just west and north of Lubbock already have recorded freezes. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock Climatology

83°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 19 degrees above the average high, and just two degrees below the record, for November 15. The record high for the date is 85° (in 1965).

43° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s November 16 average low is 36° and the high 64°. The record low for the date is 11° (set in 1916) and the record high 83° (set in 1966).

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 5:44 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:21 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 5:43 PM CDT.

Wind, record warmth, and a recent lack of rain make today a NO BURN DAY. (KCBD First Alert)

