KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brother

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brother, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix and is one of the longest stays at the shelter.

He’s been there for more than 100 days and is still waiting to be loved in a forever home. Brother is super sweet and loves to play. He gets along well strangers and other dogs. Plus, he’s house trained.

Brother is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don't forget to check out Friday's Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor.

