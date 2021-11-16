“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview family is asking for justice in what they call a killing borne out of road rage. Paul Saiz, 28, was shot and killed after a crash in North Lubbock on Friday. Paul’s family says he was hanging out with his cousin, driving down University, when he hit a car, got scared, and drove off. His father, Daniel Favila, says even though Saiz made mistakes, his son didn’t deserve to die like this.

“Now, my opinion is a life for a life. I want him to get the death penalty because my son didn’t deserve to get killed, especially like that,” Favila said.

With cops looking for the other car involved in the crash, the family is one step closer to answers.

“Little fender bender, come on? Call the cops, follow him, whatever. He runs? Follow the cops, you know, ‘hey this guy hit me, I’m following him.’ Let the cops take care of it. But no, he took the law under his, under his hands, and hopefully, he’ll pay for it,” Favila said.

Saiz’s cousin, Janie Gamboa, says justice still wouldn’t be enough for his mother.

“You know, when I told her that we had that lead when my cousin called me and I told her I think we have a lead, I think we have a lead tía, she didn’t respond. She didn’t, you know she didn’t, I’m sure she’s happy inside, but at the same time, it’s not going to bring back her son. It’s not,” Gamboa said.

Saiz had three kids, a 13-year-old daughter, a 7-year-old son, and a 1-year-old baby girl.

“They’re not going to see him no more. That’s what really hurts me,” Favila said.

Favila says Saiz was in the middle of turning his life around with a new driver’s license, pickup truck, and a job at Covenant Health. He says Saiz was easy to get along with and loud. Gamboa says his coworkers are sending their support.

“They all pretty much say the same thing, that he was very kindhearted. If he had seen you, he had a smile on his face. He was giving out hugs,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa is asking for your help to find justice.

“If y’all know anything, call. Don’t hesitate to call, any leads, any tips. And just lots of prayers for my tía Mary, my aunt Mary, the whole family really, his kids,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa has started a GoFundMe for Saiz’s parents to help pay for funeral expenses, and donations can be made here.

