Littlefield High School temporarily ‘locked down’ after reports of gun on campus Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield High School was temporarily locked down Tuesday morning after reports that a student may have brought a gun to the school.

Administration immediately began investigating the incident around 11:15 a.m. and locked down to ensure the safety of its students and employees. The lockdown was lifted 10 minutes later. The district’s investigation did not find a gun on campus.

“Possession of a firearm on school property by a student is an extremely serious violation of the Student Code of Conduct, District policy and is a criminal matter. This incident is being treated as such,” Superintendent Mike Read said in a statement.

Read the full statement issued below:

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.