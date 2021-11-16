INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has transferred the case files for a November 5 fatal shooting in South Lubbock to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to begin their review.

The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office filed to recuse themselves from the case on November 10, on the grounds that an elected official may be called to testify.

On Friday, November 5, just before 4:30 p.m., Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2100 block of 90th Street, after a woman called to report shots fired.

Officials with the police desk told KCBD on November 5 a woman called 911 saying someone shot and killed her husband over custody issues.

One victim was found deceased on the scene. The victim was later identified as 54-year-old Chad Read.

Timeline:

Police say through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after, shots were fired.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit initiated an investigation on November 5, according to Police. Witness interviews were conducted and evidence gathered from November 5 to November 10, when prosecution on the case was transferred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators completed follow-up interviews from November 11 to November 15, before transferring all case files to state prosecutors on Tuesday, November 16, “to allow the office to begin their review process of the case.”

The identity of the elected official who triggered the recusal of the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office has still not yet been confirmed.

As of this report, no charges have been filed in this case.

