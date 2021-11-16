Local Listings
Now is the perfect time to make changes and ‘go green’

In honor of National Recycling Day, the City of Lubbock Recycling Supervisor says now is the perfect time to make a change and start recycling.
By Addison Barthold
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’ve been considering making a change and going “green” when it comes to your trash, advocates say it’s the perfect time to start. Monday, November 15 was National Recycling Day.

“How neat is that, that you can just keep putting it back in there versus just throwing it out once and that’s the end of it,” says Morgan Ercanbrack, the Recycling Supervisor for the city.

Lubbock has 11 recycling drop-off sites, four with manned attendants. From bulky items such as old furniture to harmful household chemical products, the city is recycling it all.

“Couches, at the four sites you can also recycle your used vehicle oil, used anti-freeze, oil-filters, pesticides, bleach, paints, things of that nature.”

For those who garden, you can even pick up mulch made from recycled items.

Morgan Ercanbrack recommends, if you want to start recycling, start small.

“Pick that one item that you are seeing a lot of. Do you do a lot of online shopping and you collect a lot of cardboard? Well, save that cardboard and bring it in.”

Before bringing your recyclables to any of the Lubbock sites, make sure to check what items are accepted and how they should be prepared. Ercanbrack says, if you’re unsure, check the bins.

“We put these nice labels on our bins, so if you’re a new recycler or someone who is curious, I would encourage you to visit one of our sites.”

If an item is not listed, it is not accepted. One of those items, due to a lack of local recycling facilities, is glass. Ercanbrack says, for those items, consider switching products.

“Reusable containers are great.”

She also encourages conscious buying.

“Just making those wiser choices. Can you buy in bulk? Those reusable containers. And then, what can you recycle? Maybe just aluminum cans, water bottles, a couple of papers. You know, things like that all add up to really big steps.”

You can find a list of recyclable items and drop-off locations on the City of Lubbock website at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/solid-waste-management/recycling-solutions.

