One seriously injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision at 50th Street and Bangor Avenue, west of Slide Road, where multiple injuries have been reported.

According to Lubbock Police, an officer spotted the crash around 1:54 p.m. Two vehicles involved have been reported.

Police say one person with serious injuries and two with minor injuries were reported, emergency crews on scene called for assistance from the Jaws of Life.

This is a developing situation, please avoid the area of 50th Street and Bangor Avenue at this time.

