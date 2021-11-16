Local Listings
Police report details Friday fatal North Lubbock shooting, no suspect located

(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have filed the report related to Friday’s fatal shooting on North University Avenue.

According to LPD, officers were first called to the 2500 block of Loyola Street on North University Avenue around 8:37 p.m., following reports of multiple shots fired from a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found a passenger attempting to remove the wounded driver from the car. Officers tried to provide medical care to the victim, who police say appeared to have a serious injury to his head or neck.

EMTs arriving on scene pronounced the victim, 28-year-old Paul Saiz, deceased at 8:54, Friday night.

Family of the victim told KCBD, on the night of the shooting, Saiz was hanging out with his cousin when he hit another car, got scared and drove away. They say he was in the middle of turning his life around with a new driver’s license, pickup truck, and a job at Covenant Health. Saiz leaves behind three children.

MORE: “A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death

According to the Police report, the suspect “intentionally and knowingly caused” Saiz’s death, firing an unknown number of rounds at the vehicle Saiz was driving. Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect was not located or identified at the time the report was filed.

On Monday, LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified a Silver Toyota Camry, possibly 2018 through 2022, with a black or silver roof, involved in the shooting. The vehicle has a portion of the driver’s side rear bumper missing, as well as a missing and non-functioning tail light.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a shooting...
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a shooting in north Lubbock at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 12 that resulted in one death.(Lubbock Police Department)

Anyone with information related to the crash, the suspect vehicle, or the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Metro Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

MORE: Lubbock Police searching for suspect vehicle in Friday North Lubbock shooting

