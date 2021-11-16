Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for all of North America, according to NASA.(Chimperil59 // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You’ll want to look to the sky this week to witness a rare astronomical event.

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday for all of North America, according to NASA.

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse is expected to start at 1:02 a.m. EDT on Nov. 19, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. and end by 7:02 a.m.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03...
NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. The eclipse should end by 7:02 a.m.(NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase leads to officer-involved crash, woman arrested
A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
Officers were called at 4:46 today between 50th St. and Belmont Avenue.
SHOTS FIRED: Central Lubbock Shooting, victim with moderate injuries
Police are investigating after at least two vehicles were damaged by bullets and shell casings...
Police investigate after reports of shots fired, vehicles damaged by bullets
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
One seriously injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Ave
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden touts infrastructure deal in New Hampshire, first stop in US tour
College of Arts & Sciences announces new Institute for Latina/o Studies
Littlefield ISD
Littlefield High School temporarily ‘locked down’ after reports of gun on campus Tuesday morning