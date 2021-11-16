“Red Boots Night” for Lady Raiders’ game Tuesday night against Weber State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders are set for their second game of the season against Weber State and there’s added incentive for fans who show up in style.

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will host Weber State at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena, after beating Southeastern Louisiana 67-45 last week to secure Head Coach Krista Gerlich’s 300th victory.

According to a tweet from Lady Raider Basketball, all fans wearing red shoes to the game will receive a free ticket at the box office.

Lady Raider fans are particularly excited for a win Tuesday night, on the birthday of Coach Gerlich.

🎉 What a day! Make sure to wish @CoachGerlich a happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/yS1UlLKbS4 — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.