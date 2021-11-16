Red Raiders move to 3-0

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech won their third straight game to open the season beating Prairie View A&M 84-49 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Bryson Williams led the way for the Red Raiders with 18 points.

This weekend Texas Tech goes on the road for the first time this season facing Incarnate Word at the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach at 4 pm Saturday, November 20.

